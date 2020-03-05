Dusty Baker says he won't sit Astros stars to protect them from being booed

The 2020 regular season hasn't even begun and baseball fans everywhere aren't holding back their jeers toward the Houston Astros.

Throughout the first few weeks of spring training, Astros star players like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, George Springer and Carlos Correa have been the subject of loud boos, trash can jokes and non-stop trolling for Houston's sign-stealing scandal that surfaced during the offseason.

On a recent road trip to Fort Myers where the Astros were scheduled to play the Red Sox, none of the team's star players made the trip.

When Astros manager Dusty Baker was asked whether the poor fan reception had anything to do with the poor fan reception so far this spring, he didn't entertain the idea at all.

"Hell no," Baker said according to a story by Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. "That was the furthest thing from my mind. The furthest."

Baker then went on to detail a number of different reasons and ailments to explain why none of the top players went to Fort Myers. And to be fair, West Palm Beach is over two hours away from the Red Sox' facility. It's common for roster regulars not to travel far for spring exhibition games.

Also, if the Astros were worried about a fan base booing them mercilessly, I'm not sure Boston would be the one. They did lose to the Astros in the 2017 ALDS, but the Red Sox eventually got revenge on them in the 2018 ALCS. AND the Red Sox are currently under investigation for sign-stealing allegations centered around former manager Alex Cora, who served as the Astros bench coach in 2017.

Still, during the game there was a fan holding up a sign calling out every cheater he could.

There's a fan here in Fort Myers with a sign that says: "Trampodos todos." For those needing a translation, he handily wrote on the back: "Cheaters all." — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 5, 2020

So while there are plenty of different avenues to take if you're keen on bashing the Astros into oblivion, this probably isn't the one.

Dusty Baker says he won't sit Astros stars to protect them from being booed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington