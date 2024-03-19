Dustin Thomas to take over Pocono Mountain East football

Pocono Mountain East football will have new head coach walking the sidelines as the Cardinals have hired Dustin Thomas to take over the program.

"Coach Thomas brings significant playing experience and quality experience as a Coach," East athletic director Jessica Johnson said. "He has a competitive spirit, drive, energy, and passion for the game. We are looking forward to the positive impact that Coach Thomas will have on the Football program at Pocono Mountain East."

Thomas was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Pocono Mountain West, where he helped senior signal-caller Ryder Bray become the school's newest 1,000-yard passer. West head coach Jim McCarroll also spoke positively of Thomas, and he believes he'll do good things at East.

"I have been working very hard to get this opportunity to be a head coach, and I can envision where I want this program to be," Thomas told the Pocono Record. "I know there is a long journey ahead. With the help of a supportive staff and administration, I believe Pocono Mountain East Football can establish itself as a proud program that creates excitement on Friday Nights."

More: PM East baseball looks to keep 'underdog approach' ahead of district title defense

A four-sport athlete in high school, Thomas was a decorated quarterback at St. Augustine Prep, finishing his career as the South New Jersey high school record-holder for passing touchdowns and third all-time in passing yards.

Thomas went on to play four years of college football at Villanova and Northern Michigan. Once his playing days were over, he ran a private football company in San Diego for five years. He then found his way to Pennsylvania, where he began his coaching career as an assistant at Delaware Valley High School. Thomas' first head coaching job was at Allentown Middle School, where he led the seventh and eighth-grade team before becoming the assistant at West.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PM East new football coach