Dustin Poirier says he’s ‘living rent free’ in Conor McGregor’s head after latest Twitter exchange

Dustin Poirier isn’t bothered by Conor McGregor’s latest Twitter attacks.

Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) won out his high-profile trilogy with McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) with a first-round TKO at UFC 264 in July that ended when his rival’s leg broke. Since then, “The Notorious” has been very active on social media, and has taken many shots at “The Diamond” in the process.

The latest exchange came on Monday, when McGregor once again went personal by bringing up Poirier’s wife and more. It kicked off the following back-and-forth between the pair (via Twitter):

Ye sounds about right https://t.co/iG9Oz7rRuz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Ye pal live on that one way back, I will too. I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s. Elbows into your dome. The soft part of the skull that doesn’t harden ever. From when you’re a baby. Drilled into your skull at 100mph. U slept on my belly — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

1-3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 23, 2021

Three commas kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Congrats — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 23, 2021

Sláinte kid 🥃 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

On Tuesday, Poirier gave his thoughts on what McGregor had to say. He participated in an ESPN+ Q&A session hosted by UFC correspondent Laura Sanko, and was asked to reply to McGregor.

Poirier said McGregor’s antics and prodding don’t bother him, and theorized it’s a sign of the Irishman handling the fallout and recovery of his catastrophic leg injury very poorly.

“It doesn’t really bother me – I don’t really care,” Poirier said. “When I think about in hindsight, like today I was thinking about it like, ‘The guy’s probably losing his mind.’ He can’t really train. He’s got a hurt leg that he’s trying to rehab. Rent free. I’m just living rent free (in his head).”

Having edged out the trilogy 2-1, Poirier now looks forward to a likely lightweight title showdown with Charles Oliveira. McGregor, meanwhile, recently claimed his recovery is “ahead of schedule.”

