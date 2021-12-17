Dustin Poirier says he agreed to fight at UFC 271, Nate Diaz responds ‘UFC don’t wanna pay’

A potential big matchup for early 2022 is apparently running into issues at the negotiation table.

After recently going back and forth on social media in hopes of rebooking a fight against one another, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, and the UFC do not appear to be on the same page.

Diaz recently called out Poirier for a fight in January, which would have most likely landed on a pay-per-view event if the fight were to come together. UFC 270 is the next such event, taking place in Anaheim, Calif. on Jan. 22. However, according to Poirier, the bout won’t materialize for that date.

“Maybe UFC 271, they couldn’t make it happen on 270,” Poirier wrote on Twitter. “I said yes.”

Shortly after Poirier pressed send on his tweet, Diaz replied with a claim that the promotion does not want to pay for Poirier’s services.

“The UFC don’t wanna pay for u DP, sorry u suck, loser,” Diaz replied via Twitter.

Poirier and Diaz were scheduled to meet once in the past, at UFC 230 in 2018. However, an injury to Poirier caused the bout to fall through. Now, their paths have crossed again, and are searching for a date on which all parties can agree upon.

UFC 270 is home to two title fights, headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane. The co-main event is a flyweight trilogy title fight between champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Since UFC 270 seems to be off the table for the matchup, UFC 271 could be a landing spot, which takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston on Feb. 12. That event is headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker.

