Dustin Poirier reveals numerous injuries suffered at UFC 302 vs. Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier will be on the mend for quite some time following his latest bid for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 302.

“The Diamond” went toe-to-toe with lightweight champ Islam Makhachev for over four rounds before being submitted by a D’arce choke in Round 5 of the UFC 302 pay-per-view event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

As the fight wore on, damage accumulated on Poirier. His nose became progressively bloody, and he mentioned he hurt his leg during a grappling sequence.

Wednesday, Poirier revealed numerous injuries in a social media post after receiving a full health assessment.

“Nose is broken bad, rib is broken, and my ACL is partially torn,” Poirier wrote on X. “Fight life.”

Nose is broken bad, rib is broken and my ACL is partially torn. FIGHT LIFE ⚔️ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 5, 2024

The average recovery time for a broken nose and rib is around six weeks. Poirier is looking at a longer average recovery time of three months for the partially torn ACL, depending on whether or not he opts for surgery. Considering the nature of MMA training, Poirier could be on the shelf for longer to make a full recovery.

Poirier, 35, strongly suggested retirement could be a possibility during his post-fight interviews. The former interim champion has traded wins and losses over his past six fights and will now have multiple injuries to deal with before returning to the training room to continue his career if he chooses to keep fighting.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie