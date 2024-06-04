Dustin Poirier returns to Acadiana after UFC main event
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After his main event match at UFC 302 in New Jersey, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier is back in Lafayette.
Adoring fans of the light heavyweight were at Lafayette Regional Airport to greet him.
Poirier is now 30-9 after losing to UFC light heavyweight champion Islam Makhachev on Saturday.
When asked about what’s next, Poirier said, “I’ve been waiting a long time. Eight years nonstop, 50 fights, a few world title fights, you know, for the best of my generation. And I just got to decompress. And I’m not sure I’m 35, but now I’m aging in dog years I feel.
