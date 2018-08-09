Dustin Poirier on Nate Diaz: ‘When He Signs a Contract, He Shows Up’

Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz UFC 25th Faceoff

On Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier is scheduled to face Nate Diaz on the UFC 230 main card. During the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference on Aug. 3, Diaz walked off stage when a promotional video was shown announcing Conor McGregor's return against Khabib Nurmagomedov set for UFC 229.

After the press conference, an angry Diaz posted, "I'm not fighting on that show f-- the UFC."

The tweet received thousands of retweets, likes, and comments. Some questioned whether Diaz would show up on Nov. 3, but history tells us that he will.

“As far as I know. I think I’m the one fighting the guy. If something changed, I think they would have let me know. I haven’t heard anything. Nate says a lot of stuff, but when he signs a fight contract, I don’t really know of any time that he’s not shown up to fight or pulled out of a fight," said Poirier during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

"He says a lot of stuff and does a lot of stuff in the media in between fights, but when he signs a contract, the guy shows up and puts it all on the line every time.”

"I think what it was is he was upset that he came down to do the press conference and they promoted Conor and Khabib and those guys weren’t even there and he was there," added Poirier. "I don’t know. I think that’s what it was, like they were wasting his time promoting these other guys. Like he’s there on stage and there to talk about his fight type of thing. But I’m not 100 percent. That’s just hearsay."

Poirier is coming off of a knockout win over former champion Eddie Alvarez and could have probably sat out and waited for a title shot. A fight against Diaz was too big to turn down.

“Putting the title aside, Nate’s probably the second biggest fight that I could get. Conor would be the biggest fight, obviously, and then it’s Nate Diaz. In the lightweight division, that’s the biggest fight I could get right now."