Will Dustin Poirier finish his story and become the undisputed UFC champion?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dustin Poirier is considered a UFC legend with all of the accolades he’s accomplished throughout his historic career. With his title fight on Saturday possibly being his retirement fight, News 10 spoke with fighters in the Lafayette area who said Dustin’s influence extends beyond the octagon.

“He carries a different mindset, and he carries a different fan following is because people love him, because of what he does, not what he says,” Rob Teal out of Gladiators Academy in Youngsville said.

Former UFC fighter and current UFC analyst Alan Jouban is from the area. He said Dustin “comes from the same ground that everybody else came from, the same hardship, and he fought his way through it and made it to the biggest show possible.”

While he trains out of American Top Team in Florida, Dustin is always proud to represent where he comes from. Being considered the “King of Lafayette” by many people, his impact across the mma world and more is felt. Talks of Saturday being his final fight is spreading across social media. Lafayette local and a friend of Poirier, Timothy Metcalf, provided News 10 with more insight on that becoming a possibility.

“His last 12 fights, he’s retired to me, walking out of the arena. ‘Hey, man, it’s my last night’,” Metcalf said. “The truth of the matter is, he is 35. He’s getting older. The clock ticks on all of us. It’s a young man’s game.”

Going into Saturday, Poirier is a +450 underdog against current lightweight (155 pounds) champion and UFC number one pound for pound fighter Islam Makhachev. Despite that, many people said they feel the stars will align with the diamond shining bright and finally being able to finish his story.

“I predict the chaos,” Teal said. “I think as long is going to try to bang with him and Dustin is going to send it right back to him.”

“Dustin is going to beat him Saturday and he’ll be the number one,” Metcalf said.

