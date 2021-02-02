Dustin Poirier explains why he pointed at Conor McGregor during UFC 257 win

Dustin Poirier (right) knocked out Conor McGregor in their rematch last month (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dustin Poirier has explained why he pointed at Conor McGregor throughout the pair’s rematch at UFC 257 last month, when he handed the Irishman the first knockout loss of his MMA career.

The American stopped McGregor in the second round of the main event in Abu Dhabi, finishing ‘Notorious’ with a flurry of strikes against the cage after badly damaging his old rival’s lead leg with calf kicks.

The result saw Poirier exact revenge on McGregor six-and-a-half years after being knocked out by his fellow southpaw in the first round of their featherweight clash at UFC 178.

“I remember sitting on the stool between the first and second round, thinking: ‘Every second off the clock is going to be worse for this guy.’” Poirier told the Morning Kombat YouTube channel.

“I just felt in the moment and I knew I was landing.

“[That’s why I was] pointing – I had his timing.

“[I was thinking]: ‘You’re trying to take me out, but I’m not in here for a one-punch type of night, I’m in here to win.’”

McGregor has expressed his desire to complete the trilogy against Poirier, who is in line for a lightweight title shot following his victory over the Irishman.

Poirier was expected to face either Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler for the championship that is set to be vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, but told ESPN this week that he would “sit back and watch” Oliveira take on Chandler for the belt if need be, after conveying his belief that Chandler should not yet be involved in the title picture.

American Chandler, a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, enjoyed an impressive UFC debut in the co-main event of UFC 257, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round.

.@MikeChandlerMMA told @arielhelwani he agreed to fight a top lightweight at UFC 258, but "it did not come to fruition" due to the potential opponent "saying no." pic.twitter.com/RGsg7ZV01K — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 1, 2021

Chandler told ESPN on Monday that he had been offered a short-notice, three-round fight at UFC 258 on 13 February, following the postponement of the card’s co-main event between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall after Weidman tested positive for coronavirus.

Story continues

But the proposed bout fell through, according to Chandler, as his unnamed opponent turned it down. It is believed that Oliveira was the opponent in question, and that the Brazilian refused to accept the fight without the lightweight strap being on the line.

Read More

What’s next for McGregor?

UFC fights to make after McGregor’s knockout loss to Poirier

Khabib mocks McGregor after defeat by Poirier