Dustin Pedroia will be out until late May following knee surgery

Dustin Pedroia underwent cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this morning, reports Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Pedroia saw specialists earlier this month and, at the time, acknowledged that surgery was a possibility. The Red Sox announced in a press release a few minutes ago that they do not anticipate that he will return to games for approximately 7 months, which would be late May. Any setbacks in rehab, of course, could push that back even more.

Pedroia, 34, hit .293/.369/.392 (OPS+ 101) in 105 games this season. He’s owed $56 million on a contract that runs through 2021. Despite that obligation, the Sox will likely need to find an infielder this offseason.

