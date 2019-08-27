Dustin Pedroia shares health update; Red Sox veteran 'still on crutches'

It's been almost three weeks since Dustin Pedroia underwent a "joint preservation procedure" on his left knee in Vail, Colo.

So, how is that left knee coming along?

The Boston Red Sox second baseman offered a rare update Monday night, telling WEEI's Rob Bradford via text message he had a "check-up" with his doctor Monday morning and revealing he'll be in Vail through next Monday doing rehab work.

"The surgery went really great," Pedroia texted Bradford. "I'm still on crutches for two more weeks but things are going really good compared to where I was before the surgery."

There's no timetable for Pedroia's return, but the fact that he won't even be off crutches until the second week in September all but guarantees he won't play in 2019 for the Red Sox, who enter Tuesday six games out of a playoff spot.

The 36-year-old appeared in just six games this season before being shut down in mid-April, and it's unclear when (or if) he'll play for Boston again.

