Dustin Pedroia reacts to David Ortiz Hall of Fame induction with fantastic burn

Pedroia reacts to Ortiz's HOF induction with great burn of Big Papi originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As is so often the case, Dustin Pedroia couldn't resist.

Pedroia watched his former Boston Red Sox teammate, David Ortiz, get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday as the lone member of the 2022 class.

Pedroia obviously was very happy for Big Papi, who won two World Series titles (2007 and 2013) with the All-Star second baseman during their 11 seasons together in Boston. But if you know Pedroia, you know he loves giving people a hard time, and not even Ortiz was spared on his special night.

Here's Pedroia on Ortiz during Ken Rosenthal's "Hall of Fame Special" live stream Tuesday night:

"It was fun to play in the World Series with him because I got to play first and second (base)."

That's an awesome dig at Ortiz's (lack of) fielding ability, which he was forced to display during road games in the 2007 and 2013 World Series. If Ortiz was on the live stream, though, he'd remind Pedroia that he didn't make an error in seven World Series appearances at first base.

Pedroia made sure to show Big Papi love for his prowess at the plate, however, calling Ortiz the greatest clutch hitter in the history of the sport.

"Obviously you watch tons of film on every hitter and everything, and in my opinion, Barry Bonds was the greatest hitter ever. But in a pressure situation, I want David Ortiz up," Pedroia said.

"He comes through every single time. When you need a home run, David Ortiz hits it. I saw him do it in 2013, and Barry didn’t do that in the first part of his career in the playoffs. But from playoff Game 1 till the end, in a big moment, the game was in slow-motion for David Ortiz."

Pedroia also regaled Rosenthal with the story about how Ortiz didn't know Pedroia's name for years. Here's Pedroia telling a shorter version of that story to NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys:"

Story continues

1519239758

Whether Pedroia joins Ortiz in Cooperstown remains to be seen, but he clearly has a great relationship with Big Papi -- as evidenced by his ruthless trash talk.