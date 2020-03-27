We know where Dustin Pedroia isn't riding out the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman has put his Chestnut Hill, Mass., mansion up for sale, according to Realtor.com.

The 8,500-square-foot compound -- located less than a mile from Tom Brady's former Brookline home -- has a listing price of $8.95 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The home itself is pretty spectacular: There are seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, an in-ground pool and a home gym, along with the usual perks you'd find in a professional athlete's pad. (You can check out more photos here.)

But what's notable is that Pedroia is trying sell a Boston-area home he's owned since 2013.

The 36-year-old has played in just nine games over the last two seasons and will begin the 2020 campaign (whenever that starts) on the 60-day injured list after suffering a "significant setback" in his rehab from offseason knee surgery.

Pedroia and the Red Sox have been adamant that he isn't retiring yet, and the veteran second baseman could just be looking to downsize from his sprawling mansion.

But it's also possible Pedroia has realized he won't be playing many (or any) games for the Red Sox going forward and no longer needs a permanent residence in the Boston area.

After all, Brady put his Brookline mansion on the market last August before the New England Patriots' 2019 season -- and look where he is now.

Dustin Pedroia picked a notable time to put his $8.95M Mass. mansion on market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston