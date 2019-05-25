Pedroia's on-again, off-again rehab in Portland is off again, for now originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

After leaving the game following his second at-bat in the fourth inning Friday night, Dustin Pedroia was originally penciled back into the lineup Saturday for the Portland Sea Dogs, then was scratched about an hour later as his on-again, off-again injury rehab continues. Knee issues have essentially kept him out of major league games since 2017.

Pedroia continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Friday and appeared to suffer another setback.

The veteran second baseman "didn't feel right" when he left the game early, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, speaking to reporters in Houston.

Pedroia played just four innings at Double A tonight. One of those nights he didn't feel right, said Cora. Sox hope to have more info tomorrow. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 25, 2019

Per Cora, Pedroia's latest setback isn't believed to be major. Even if that's the case, the 35-year-old can't seem to go more than a few games without having issues with his surgically-repaired left knee. That's an obvious cause for concern.

Pedroia was limited to three games last season and six this season with the major league Red Sox as he continues to recover from knee surgeries he's had the past two years.

Fellow Red Sox infielder Brock Holt is also on a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs this weekend. He went 0-for-2 with a walk Friday night and played seven innings at shortstop in a 1-0 victory over Altoona. Originally placed on the injured list since on April 6 with a scratched cornea, Holt suffered a setback later in the month with a right shoulder impingement. Red Sox left-handed reliever Brian Johnson is scheduled to make a rehab start for Portland on Sunday.

