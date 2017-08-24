Dustin Johnson's strong closing birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

al: We had an election. Trump won. End of story. I do not think much of the guy, but we put him there. And it would be pretty hard to argue that anything we are seeing today should be a surprise. As i recall, the one thing that has been consistent over the last four decades is his boorish behavior. At this stage of the game, impeachment is a foolish discussion. As incompetent, ill-focused, and crass as I find him, those are hardly grounds for undoing an election. So, unless something more tangible comes up (e.g., the Mueller investigation), we need to figure out how to deal with him for the full term.