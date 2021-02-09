Dustin Johnson withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Already suffering from an unusually weak field, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am endured another blow when World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from the event on Monday night. No reason was initially given for his decision.

Johnson’s loss from the field means that no player ranked in the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking will be participating in this year’s tournament. (Patrick Cantlay at No. 11 is the top-ranked competitor.)

Pebble Beach has been a happy hunting ground for Johnson, who has recorded eight top 10s in 13 appearances at the AT&T Pro-Am, including two victories, two runner-ups and a third-place finish.

Johnson, 36, won the European Tour’s Saudi International on Sunday, continuing a dominant stretch in which he’s won five times in his last 13 starts since the re-start in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of 11 Americans to play in Saudi Arabia, and likely received a substantial appearance fee, which are prohibited on the PGA Tour, to do so.

Not what @attproam needed: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner at Pebble Beach, withdrew from tournament tonight. No celebrities, no spectators and now no DJ. Biggest names in field: Mickelson, Spieth, J-Day, Cantlay, Molinari — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) February 9, 2021

This is the third year in a row that Johnson has competed in Saudi Arabia. In his previous two appearances at Pebble Beach following the long trip back from the Middle East, he finished T-32 in 2020 and T-45 in 2019. In previous years, he has partnered with Wayne Gretzky, the father of his fiancee, Paulina, and mother of his two children, in the AT&T Pro-Am. But this year there are no amateur participants due to COVID-19.

Johnson last withdrew from a tournament at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, following his victory at the Masters in November, citing the need for rest.

After his European Tour victory on Sunday, Johnson said, “It’s definitely nice to get a win not on my tour. I’m really excited about the rest of the year.”

Just not this week.