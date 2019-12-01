Dustin Johnson withdraws from Hero World Challenge, targets Presidents Cup

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge to focus on the upcoming Presidents Cup.

The American world number four underwent knee surgery in September and was set to play in the Bahamas beginning on Wednesday.

However, Johnson has withdrawn from the tournament and said Tiger Woods – the United States' Presidents Cup captain and Hero World Challenge host – was supportive of his decision.

"After a lot of careful thought and consultation, I have decided that it is in my best interest if I withdraw from next week's Hero World Challenge," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"While my recovery from knee surgery is complete, I feel another week of physical therapy and practice will best prepare me for the Presidents Cup.

"I have informed captain Woods of my decision, which he fully supports and understands, and cannot wait to tee it up with him and my team-mates next week in Australia."

The Presidents Cup begins in Melbourne on December 12 as USA look to win the event for the eighth straight time.