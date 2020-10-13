Dustin Johnson withdraws from PGA event with COVID-19

Dustin Johnson withdrew from the upcoming CJ Cup with COVID-19. The PGA announced the news on Tuesday alongside a statement from Johnson.

According to the PGA, Johnson felt symptoms and notified the Tour. An ensuing test came back positive.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement provided by the PGA. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible.

“I have already had a few calls with the Tour’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

J.T. Poston will take Johnson’s place in the field for the tournament scheduled to take place at the Nine Bridges Golf Club in South Korea.

Johnson, the FedEx Cup winner and No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, hasn’t played since finishing in a tie for sixth place at the U.S. Open in September. Johnson finished in a second-place tie at the PGA Championship in August.

Will Johnson be ready for the Masters?

In addition to the immediate health concerns and his absence from this week’s tournament, Johnson’s diagnosis arrives as he’s preparing for the Masters. Golf’s first annual major is its last this season and will begin on Nov. 12 after being delayed because of COVID-19.

If Johnson doesn’t suffer any complications or setbacks from COVID-19, the diagnosis shouldn’t impact his ability to play at Augusta next month, where he would be among the favorites to win.

