Dustin Johnson wins LIV Golf's Las Vegas Invitational

Dustin Johnson's first two LIV Golf titles were in Boston in 2022 and Tulsa last year

Las Vegas Invitational, final leaderboard -12 D Johnson (US); -11 Gooch (US), Uihlein (US); -10 Wolff (US); -9 Casey (Eng), McDowell (NI), Kokrak (US); -8 Rahm (Spa) Full leaderboard

Dustin Johnson birdied three of the last six holes to claim the LIV Golf Las Vegas title by one shot.

Johnson, 39, battled cold and windy conditions to top the leaderboard on 12 under for his third LIV title and claim $4m (£3.1m) in prize money.

Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein finished second on 11-under, with Matthew Wolf one shot further back.

"It's a great win," Johnson said. "I knew it was going to be tough with the conditions."

The two-time major winner added: "A lot of really good players were right around the lead so I knew I was going to have to play well if I wanted to win."

England's Paul Casey, Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and American Jason Kokrak shared fifth place on eight under, one shot ahead of Spain's Jon Rahm on his second LIV Golf appearance.

Bryson DeChambeau shared the 36-hole lead with Johnson but could only card a final-round four-over-par 74 to finish tied for ninth on seven under.

Smash GC - featuring Gooch, McDowell, Kokrak and captain Brooks Koepka - took the team title on 33-under, seven shots ahead of Johnson's 4Aces.