Phil Mickelson finally came out of hiding and spewed more empty nonsense about LIV Golf

Reuters Videos

STORY: Speaking at a press freedom event ahead of the Summit of the Americas, Blinken also pushed back on the assertion that the facts around her death had been established."They've not yet been established...We're looking for an independent, credible investigation. When that investigation happens, we will follow the facts wherever they lead," he said after being pressed by a reporter on the Palestinian-American's death.The Palestinian Authority said on June 2 its investigation showed that Abu Akleh was shot by an Israeli soldier in a "deliberate murder." Israel denied the accusation and said it was continuing its own investigations.