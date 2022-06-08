Phil Mickelson finally came out of hiding and spewed more empty nonsense about LIV Golf
What are people saying about Greg Norman calling Jack Nicklaus a hypocrite, accusing him of changing his stance on the Saudi-financed LIV Golf league?
The Saudi rebel circuit has been accused of being “heavy handed” with its rules on fan conduct for this week’s opening $25million LIV Golf Series here at Centurion Club, as well as being “over-protective” of the players particularly in regards to the media.
Phil Mickelson fuelled speculation that he has been, and still may be, serving a suspension on the PGA Tour when refusing to deny he was hit with a ban because of the Saudi controversy.
Phil Mickelson talks "sportswashing", the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup, and did he really get $200 million to join?
Here is the format, the captains, the teams and the team names for the first LIV Golf event in London.
Mickelson is breaking his silence amid his decision to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler all shared their thoughts on LIV Golf.
The U.S. Open will permit players who are competing in the LIV Golf event this week to tee it up next week.
The upstart golf series, bankrolled by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, went from punchline to potential PGA Tour threat over the span of a week.
The U.S. Open returns to The Country Club in Brookline next week, but golf's biggest star, Tiger Woods, won't be competing.
