Dustin Johnson: I was snubbed for Ryder Cup because of LIV

Dustin Johnson believes he should have been selected for Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time and contends he was rejected only because of his membership of the LIV Golf League.

‌At the last biennial showdown in 2021, Johnson became the first American to win five points out five in 42 years and after joining LIV 15 months ago, Johnson went on to win the £15 million individual first prize in the breakaway circuit’s first season.

However, in the interim he was ineligible to earn any qualification points on the PGA Tour due to a ban for enlisting on the Saudi-funded enterprise and because his results in the majors this year – he came 10th at the US Open but down the field in the other three – Johnson finished 40th in the Ryder Cup standings.

‌Zach Johnson did select Brooks Koepka, Dustin’s LIV colleague, after he came seventh in the points list due to his win at the US PGA and his runner-up place at the Masters. But otherwise the US skipper all but admitted ignoring the results in LIV.

‌Instead, he picked another former world No 1 in Justin Thomas, despite this other two-time major champion missing cuts at the Masters, US Open and Open in 2023 and coming 65th at the USPGA.

That inevitably led critics to ask why Thomas was chosen on reputation and not Dustin Johnson. The latter himself obviously wonders the same.

‌“I would love to be a part of the team,” Dustin said. “But have I played well enough to be on the team? Yeah. I didn’t have the best year. Was it good enough to make the team? I think so. If I would have been playing on [the PGA Tour], yeah, I would have made the team. Do I think I can help the US team? Absolutely.”

‌Zach Johnson revealed that he did not ring anyone lower than 25th on the standings when it came to dishing out the news about his six wildcards, but namesake Dustin claims he was in touch with the captain who will be attempting to lead an American team to its first win on European soil in 30 years.

‌“He’s a good friend of mine. So yeah, we talked,” Johnson told the Palm Beach Post, the newspaper for the locality where not only he lives but also Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and the majority of the top players. “I told him I’d love to be on the team. But like I said, not being on the Tour, I needed to really play well.

‌“If I would have played a little better at the majors, I think I definitely would have had a really good chance. But I just struggled a little bit in the majors this year, which happens. When you’ve been a part of teams for the last 12-14 years, you want to be a part of it because they are great events.”

‌If the visitors lose again away from home, Zach Johnson’s decisions will obviously come under intense scrutiny which adds more pressure to the biennial dust-up that begins at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club two weeks on Friday.

All of which must cheer up Luke Donald no end. The Europe captain is playing at the BMW PGA Championship, which starts at Wentworth on Thursday, alongside his entire dozen for the showdown in the Italian capital.

Donald elected some controversial wildcards last week, with Pole Adrian Meronk being snubbed in favour of Dane Nicolai Hojgaard, who at 22 is the youngest Ryder Cup pick in 34 years. But Rory McIlroy is adamant that Donald was spot on in making history by bringing Ludvig Aberg into the fold, as the most inexperienced player in the event’s 96-year history, having played in just nine tournaments as a pro.

“I played with Ludvig for the first time on Monday [at Europe’s scouting trip to the Rome layout],” McIlroy said about the 23-year-old Swede. “I told him, ‘I’ve been looking forward to this’. Well, he probably exceeded my expectations. I was on the bandwagon before and I’m certainly at the front of it now.” Aberg and Viktor Hovland beat McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood 3&2 in the fourball encounter.

