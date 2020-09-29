Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy lead list of PGA Tour stars committed to CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and Zozo Championship at Sherwood

The stars are aligning for the fall portion of the PGA Tour’s super season.

On Monday night the Tour announced a handful of big-name commitments to next month’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017 and again last year, will look to defend his title against a field of the game’s best. Last season’s FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, World No. 2 Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and recent U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will lead the charge in Sin City. Also in the field, you ask? Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth, to name a few.

Normally held on Jeju Island, Korea, the CJ Cup is being held in Las Vegas, Oct. 15-18, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Same goes for the Zozo Championship, Oct. 22-25, which played its inaugural event last year in Chiba, Japan, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Phil Mickelson will tee it up at the Zozo, joining Johnson, Rahm, McIlroy, Fleetwood, Fowler, Rose and Spieth who will all play in consecutive weeks. Despite that list of talent, the biggest name in the field is none other than Tiger Woods, the event’s defending champion.

“Adding this elite group of players to these fields alongside Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama lends a strong hand in showcasing a powerful lineup of PGA Tour stars at both the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood,” said the PGA Tour’s said Ty Votaw via a press release. “We are thrilled to offer world-class competition this October to our fans in Korea, Japan, the United States and across the globe. I would like to express our appreciation again to our title sponsors, CJ Group and Zozo Inc., for their commitment in moving their tournaments from Korea and Japan respectively to the U.S. for this year only.”