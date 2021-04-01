Dustin Johnson reveals Champions Dinner menu for next week's Masters Tournament
Dustin Johnson loves the sandwiches at Augusta National Golf Club. All of them.
But pimento cheese and egg salad aren't on the Champions Dinner menu when Johnson hosts the tradition on Tuesday at the Masters Tournament.
Johnson, the world No. 1 who won the Masters in November with a record 20-under-par score, revealed his menu on Thursday.
"Almost as good as the sandwiches!" - @DJohnsonPGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/BioXpxozFH
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 1, 2021