Dustin Johnson passes Jim Furyk for third all-time on PGA Tour money list

When Dustin Johnson won the November 2020 Masters, he took home a first-place check for $2,070,000.

Adding that to his career on-course earnings total meant that Johnson became the fifth golfer in PGA Tour history to surpass the $70 million mark.

In April at the 2021 RBC Heritage, Johnson posted a T-13 finish to collect $130,995, which raised his career haul to $71,410,770. That moved him past Vijay Singh into the fourth spot.

He’s only played twice since then, including a missed cut at the PGA Championship. But this week, after a tie for 10th at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in his home state of South Carolina, Johnson reached a new money mark.

His weekly earnings of $177,025 brings his career total to $71,605,482, which moves him into third place on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list.

List

Tiger Woods tops the list with $120,851,706, with Phil Mickelson second at $94,611,761.

Johnson is third, followed by Jim Furyk at $71,479,894. Singh is fifth at $71,236,216.

Then there’s a drop off to Rory McIlroy, who is sixth all-time with $56,504,137.