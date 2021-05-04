Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose receive $30m offers from Saudi 'Super League' in threat to Ryder Cup - Getty Images

Several of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have been sent multi-million dollar contracts to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that will force them to choose between Saudi money and the Ryder Cup.

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, is due to host a mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow on Tuesday evening, where the escalating threat of the Premier Golf League to the Tour will be the hot, if not incendiary, topic.

While many considered the Saudi Arabia plan to stage a ‘World Tour’ to be dead in the water after recent efforts to prevent the idea taking off, Telegraph Sport can reveal that $30m formal offers have also been received by multiple major winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

And despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-based scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022.

Similar to the Super League and European football, the news will cause huge shockwaves throughout a sport that believed Monahan had already effectively seen off the proposed revolution.

Last autumn, when the PGL offered the European Tour what Keith Pelley, the Tour chief executive, described at the time as “a very compelling offer to take the Tour to another level but in a different direction”, Monahan moved quickly.

A “strategic alliance’ was formed with the PGA Tour buying an estimated $90m stake in the media arm of its European counterpart. Monahan also set up the $40m “Player Impact Program” which does not reward the pros for results inside the ropes but for how much positive publicity they garner in the media and through social media. The top players had thus been assuaged in their belief that they were due a bigger slice of the pot than the rank and file.

But, it seems, the demise of the PGL has been exaggerated. It is thought that the contracts offer the dozen big names selected a $30m sweetener up front and half a share in their “teams”. Each of these team leaders would be joined by three other players and the prize money would be, in the words of one insider, “astronomical”.

However, Monahan will surely re-emphasise when he addresses the players here that it would come at a seismic cost to their careers. He has previously declared that any player who signs up will no longer be a member of the Tour and with the European Tour onside it is even possible to envisage a situation when they would also be excluded from the Ryder Cup. It would remain to be seen how the four majors would react.

The Saudi team of negotiators - which apparently no longer includes The Raine Group, the powerful American investment bankers - have camped in Jupiter, South Florida, where many of golf’s heavyweights reside, and are demanding decisions imminently. That means this could even affect the biennial match in September.

“This will all kick off in the next few weeks, starting with this meeting tonight,” a source told Telegraph Sport. “It will be fascinating to hear how aggressive Monahan is with his language. The Saudis believe the Tour can’t expel members and it could end up in a big legal fight.”