Dustin Johnson holes out from 171 yards in final shot of victory at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Dustin Johnson somehow put the ball in the hole from here at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. (Getty Images)

The tournament might already have been wrapped for Dustin Johnson, but that didn’t stop him from putting a neat little bow on it with his final shot of the weekend.

Holding a four-stroke lead over second-place finisher Adam Putnam, all Johnson had to do on the 18th hole was avoid catastrophe on a historical level. Instead, he holed out from 171 yards on his second shot to eagle and move to 19-under for the tournament.

UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Dustin Johnson finished off his @fesjcmemphis victory… Makes sense that he’s the new No. 1 in the world. pic.twitter.com/bvRjkihL0e — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) June 10, 2018





With the victory at TPC Southwind wrapped up, Johnson is now again the top player in the World Golf Rankings. The win is Johnson’s second of the year and continued a season in which he’s made the top 20 in all but one of the 10 official PGA Tour events he’s entered.

“I’m glad it’s over, for sure. What a cool way to end the day, to hole out that shot on 18,” Johnson said on CBS’s broadcast. “Obviously a lot of good things happened this week. I knew coming in this week I was swinging really well and I had a lot of confidence in the game. I played really well all week.”

Indeed, a lot of good things did happen for Johnson. The 33-year-old was swinging a hot club all weekend.

Johnson’s final shot on the 18th hole was the final impressive shot in a tournament full of him. Johnson had already shown off his ludicrous velocity earlier in the day by hitting a 307-yard drive with an iron on the difficult par-4 10th hole.

Dustin Johnson drove this ball 307 yards…with an iron. pic.twitter.com/lyYXFmzsse — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) June 10, 2018





Before he showed off the power, he had already shown the touch with a birdie on the tournament’s first day, capped off by a chip out of the water.

Birdie from the water?! Dustin Johnson can do it all.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Jshyb7D2Q6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2018





Your move, Justin Thomas.

