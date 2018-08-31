Dustin Johnson fires Ryder Cup warning: 'I feel bad for anyone who plays me and Brooks Koepka'

Dustin Johnson is looking forward to the Ryder Cup - Getty Images North America

In what can be interpreted as the first sly shot fired in the build-up to the 2018 Ryder Cup, world No 1 Dustin Johnson has extended his sympathy to any European pairing unfortunate enough to face him and Brooks Koepka in the match in Paris in four weeks’ time.

Johnson is close to Koepka, the world No 2 who has won two of this season’s majors and three of the past six in which he has played. It appears inevitable that Jim Furyk, the United States captain, will team up the big-hitting friends and ­Johnson, who usually lets his clubs do the talking, clearly feels that would spell certain defeat for the duo in the blue-and-gold corner.

“I’m definitely looking forward to partnering up with Brooks,” he said. “I think we’d make a pretty good team – and I feel bad for anyone who would have to play us.”

Rory McIlroy might disagree. At Hazeltine two years ago, Davis Love eventually put out the Johnson-Koepka partnership in the Saturday afternoon fourballs and in the company of the Belgian Thomas Pieters, McIlroy inflicted a 3 & 1 loss on the crack American duo.

Of course, Koepka has proved himself to be one of the dominant forces in world golf in the intervening period, but McIlroy would still fancy his chances of taking down the Starred and Striped heavyweights.

The Ulsterman enjoyed a satisfactory beginning in the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston on Friday. McIlroy, who skipped last week’s opening FedEx Cup event in New Jersey to work on his game following a mediocre display in the USPGA Championship, shot a level-par 72 that left him six shots off the pace set by Justin Rose.

McIlroy, who skipped last week's opening FedEx Cup event in New Jersey to work on his game following a mediocre display in the ­USPGA Championship, could only manage a one-over 73 that left him five off the early pace set by a group including Keegan Bradley.

At the Made In Denmark event, the final competition in the race to qualify for the Europe team, it seems increasingly likely that Thorbjorn Olesen will hang on to the last spot of the eight who will make the team by right on Sunday evening.

Olesen only scraped inside the cut mark on two under following a 69, but the Dane can only miss out on Le Golf National if either Matt Fitzpatrick or Eddie Pepperell win. The former is on four under after a 68, while the latter is only one better after a 69.

Those displays left the English pair nine and eight shots respectively behind the halfway leader at Silkeborg, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Pieters is on seven under after a 68. A first win of the year would hurtle him into the conversation for one of the four wild cards that Thomas Bjorn, the Europe captain, will announce next Wednesday. Bezuidenhout is two clear of Bjorn’s vice-captain Lee Westwood and Jonathan Thomson.