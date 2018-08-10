Dustin Johnson distracted by errant shot while teeing off

Dustin Johnson braved a wayward tee shot to card a birdie at the PGA Championship. (AP)

It’s one of the truisms of golf that if you or I were to play under major tournament conditions, with fans lining every hole, we’d nail patrons with every single shot, probably including putts. But you don’t expect the pros to send shots quite so off-track, so when they do it’s quite the surprise.

Dustin Johnson was about to tee off at the third hole of Bellerive Country Club at the PGA Championship, his 12th hole of the day, when a call went up from behind him: “FORE RIGHT!” It soon became clear why:

These guys are good!

Even someone yelling FORE RIGHT & #dustinjohnson still stripes it close to the pin on hole 11.#pgachampionships pic.twitter.com/nwjKiQAFIx — Canadian Golfer👀❤⛳ (@canadianfitgolf) August 10, 2018





Yep, that’s a ball bouncing into the frame there at lower left. What the heck?

We did a little digging to see where that might have come from. And lo and behold, the 11th at Bellerive runs right behind the third tee. And we went looking for a wide-striped shot on 11, and look what we found:

A wide shot. (via screenshot)

That would be the wayward tee shot of Jorge Campillo. We’re not saying that’s the one that landed during DJ’s address, but it sure fits the profile of location and approximate time.

Anyway, it didn’t hurt Johnson much. He dropped his tee shot inside of 10 feet and made the birdie, part of a strong morning at Bellerive. Still, keep your head on a swivel, folks.

