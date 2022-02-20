Dustin Johnson delivers major snub to Saudi Super Golf League and puts focus on Bryson DeChambeau - GETTY IMAGES

Saudi Arabia plans for a Super Golf League are in danger of unravelling after Dustin Johnson, one of the supposed kingpins of the entire project, announced that he is turning down tens of millions dollars to remain on the PGA Tour.

A bad week for the SGL and its chief executive Greg Norman became notably worse on Sunday when Johnson’s statement was released.

The build up to the Genesis Invitational here was dominated by the game’s young elite en masse declaring their loyalty to the status quo. And then when the tournament began quotes from Phil Mickelson were released in which he called the Saudis “scary motherf-----s” with which to deal and indicated he has been doing so only because of the leverage it gives him with the Tour as he seeks a bigger slice of the media rights pie.

The outcry to Mickelson’s comments could be heard all the way to Riyadh and it must be wondered if Johnson was spooked by the reaction, as well as the Tour’s continued promise to issue lifetime bans to any rebels signing up to the breakaway league.

Regardless, the upshot is with Johnson’s pledge, every member of the world’s top 10 has now dismissed the SGL.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” Johnson, 37, said in a statement released by the Tour. “I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”

Norman and the Saudis will not admit it, but this is a huge setback to the F1-type global circuit for which they have been building a costly infrastructure. When Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed last May that the SGL had offered contracts worth more than $50 million up front to some of the leading pros, Johnson’s name was dominant.

The two-time major winner is close to Norman and has extensive links with Golf Saudi. He has played in all four stagings of the Saudi international in Jeddah, winning twice and receiving millions in appearance fees. Just three weeks ago, Johnson all but admitted that he had signed an NDA with the SGL and his renegadeship was almost taken as read.

But as well as the Mickelson furore, and the rush of the young elite to state fealty, making this appear as a generational choice, Jay Monahan, the Tour’s chief executive, has put forward financial incentives for the top players to stay put.

All of that combined has convinced Johnson and as well as Mickelson, all eyes switch to Bryson DeChambeau, another prime SGL target. Rumours of DeChambeau copying Johnson were gaining volume on Sunday here at Riviera Country Club.

Then there are the likes of Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, mulling over deals worth $30 million up front. How will they respond to these latest upheavals, particularly as the European Tour insists their Ryder Cup careers will be over if they side with the SGL?

Whatever they decide, however, the Saudi saga will be far from dead. They are pumping $300 million into the Asian Tour over the next decade and will not simply walk away. But for now, the Tour appears on top with the joke doing the rounds that Greg Norman never did much like Sundays.