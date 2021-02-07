Dustin Johnson cruises to victory at Saudi International

Dustin Johnson was steady and solid — two words often used to describe the World’s No. 1 player — as he closed out yet another victory, this time the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

DJ shot a largely mistake-free 68 in Sunday’s final round, making his only bogey of the week (he did have one double in the third round) on the 16th hole before bouncing back with a birdie on No. 17 to put his ninth European Tour victory on ice.

Sunday’s final round was less eventful than, say, Friday, when Johnson struck a marshal with his drive on the 10th hole. He finished the tournament at 15 under, two strokes ahead of Tony Finau and Justin Rose, who tied for second.

“I knew I was hitting it well,” Johnson said after the victory. “I kept giving myself chances. I didn’t hole any of them, but I kept making good shots.”

Time to hear the Champion's thoughts 💬#SaudiIntlGolf pic.twitter.com/2cXF2oiyKT — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 7, 2021

Other notables included Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, who finished T-6 at 11 under and Bryson DeChambeau, who was 8 under for the tournament.

Related