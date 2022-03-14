Dustin Johnson caps record-setting 63 with hole-out eagle on 72nd hole at The Players

Max Schreiber
Dustin Johnson isn't leaving TPC Sawgrass with the win, but he did end his time in Ponte Vedra Beach on a (very) high note.

Johnson tied TPC Sawgrass' course record by firing a 9-under 63 on Monday, and he did it in style. The world No. 9 holed out from 67 yards for eagle on the par-5 ninth, his 72nd and final hole of the tournament.

"Just played solid really," Johnson said after his final round. "Rolled in a few putts there starting on — made a nice putt on 18, and then another nice one on [holes] one, two and then three.

"Obviously, to pitch it in on the last was definitely a bonus. It was a tough week. I just made too many mistakes, from the fairway, too. It wasn't even when I got out of position. I hit too many bad iron shots from the fairway. I've got a little work to do still on the game, but obviously it's in there, just need to get it a little more consistent."

Johnson, who's hasn't won since the 2020 Masters in November, shot 73-76 the previous two rounds and finished his week T-7 at 7 under, six shots behind champion Cam Smith.

"It's always good when you can tie a course record or shoot a course record," he said. "I would have liked to have — to be in contention and having done that would be a lot better."

