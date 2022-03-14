Dustin Johnson caps setting course record at TPC Sawgrass by holing out for eagle

Dustin Johnson isn't leaving TPC Sawgrass with a win, but he did end his time in Ponte Vedra Beach on a (very) high note.

Johnson tied course record during Monday's final round at The Players firing a 9-under 63 and he did it in style. On the world No. 9's 72nd hole of the week, he holed out for eagle from 67 yards on TPC Sawgrass' par-5 ninth.

"Just played solid really," Johnson said after his round. "Rolled in a few putts there starting on made a nice putt on 18, and then another nice one on [holes] 1, 2, and then 3. Obviously to pitch it in on the last was definitely a bonus. It was a tough week. I just made too many mistakes, from the fairway, too. It wasn't even when I got out of position. I hit too many bad iron shots from the fairway. I've got a little work to do still on the game, but obviously it's in there, just need to get it a little more consistent."

Johnson, who's looking for his first win since the 2020 Masters in November, shot 73-76 the past two rounds and finished T-7 at 7 under, several shots behind the leaders. And despite his record-setting Monday, his first three rounds dampened his mood.

"It's always good when you can tie a course record or shoot a course record," he said. "I would have liked to have — to be in contention and having done that would be a lot better."