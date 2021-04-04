All of Dustin Johnson’s 24 PGA Tour and major championship wins

Dustin Johnson is a straight-up winner.

The Coastal Carolina product turned pro in 2007 and has won every year since on the PGA Tour, except in 2014, where he still earned six top-10 and four top-5 finishes.

Johnson won his first major in 2016 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont and second at last November’s Masters. He also has six World Golf Championship wins, as well as six FedEx Cup playoff event titles. He’s also a two-time winner of the Saudi International in 2019 and 2021.

Take a scroll through Johnson’s career wins on the PGA Tour, ranging from the 2008 Turning Stone Resort Championship to the 2020 Masters.

2008 Turning Stone Resort Championship

Johnson's first win came in 2008 at the Atunyote Golf Club at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York. He beat Robert Allenby by one shot.

Dustin Johnson hits his drive on the second hole during the final round of the Turning Stone Resort Championship at Atunyote Golf Club held on October 5, 2008 in Verona, New York. (Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

2009 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

The first of consecutive AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wins for DJ, this one by four shots over Mike Weir. The tournament ended after 54 holes due to poor weather.

Dustin Johnson holds up his trophy on the 18th green of Pebble Beach golf links after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif., Monday, Feb. 16, 2009. (Photo: Jeff Chiu-AP)

2010 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

The successful title defense was a one-shot win over David Duval and J.B. Holmes.

Dustin Johnson hits out of the bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo: Stuart Franklin-Getty Images)

2010 BMW Championship

The first FedEx Cup playoff title was a tightly-contested event, with Johnson winning at 9 under, one shot clear of Paul Casey.

Dustin Johnson after winning the BMW Championship at Cog Hill Country Club. (Photo: Allan Henry-US PRESSWIRE)

2011 The Barclays

Win No. 5 came a year later and was another FexEx Cup event. Johnson outraced the field, finishing at 19 under, two clear of Matt Kuchar. The tournament was cut to 54 holes due to the the impending arrival of Hurricane Irene.

Dustin Johnson catches a ball on the 18th green as Matt Kuchar looks on in the background during the third and final round of The Barclays at Plainfield Country Club on August 27, 2011 in Edison, New Jersey. (Photo: Scott Halleran-Getty Images)

2012 FedEx St. Jude Classic

DJ shot 66 in the final round to win the first of two FedEx St. Jude titles.

Dustin Johnson acknowledges the crowd after sinking a birdie putt on the 16th green during the final round of the St. Jude Classic, Sunday, June 10, 2012, in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo: Mark Humphrey-AP)

2013 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Johnson tied his own personal record for largest margin of victory with a four-shot win over runner-up Steve Stricker.

Dustin Johnson smiles after winning the Hyundai Tournament of Champions following the final round at the Plantation Course on January 8, 2013 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo: Christian Petersen-Getty Images)

2013 WGC-HSBC Champions

Later in the year, Johnson earned his second victory of 2013 at the WGC-HSBC Champions at 24 under.

Dustin Johnson celebrates after chipping in for an eagle on the 16th hole during the final round of the WGC - HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International Golf Club on November 3, 2013 in Shanghai, China. (Photo: Lintao Zhang-Getty Images)

2015 WGC-Cadillac Championship

After a winless 2014, Johnson got back to the top of the leaderboard for a second consecutive WGC title, once again defeating J.B. Holmes by one stroke.

Dustin Johnson celebrates with his caddie Austin Johnson after the final round of the WGC - Cadillac Championship at TPC Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. (Photo: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

2016 U.S. Open

After much heartbreak, Johnson finally broke through to win his first major, a U.S. Open at Oakmont of all places. Johnson outlasted Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy to win at 4 under for his 10th pro title.

Dustin Johnson celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Ross Kinnaird-Getty Images)

2016 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

A month after winning the U.S. Open, Johnson took his talents to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where he walked away with, you guessed it, a one-shot victory.

Dustin Johnson hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the 2016 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club - South Course. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

2016 BMW Championship

Johnson locked up 2016's PGA Tour Player of the Year honors with a second career win at the BMW Championship and third victory of the season.

Dustin Johnson reacts on the 18th green after winning the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick GC. (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

2017 Genesis Open

Johnson didn't wait long to get back to his winning ways, claiming an early victory on the Tour's West Coast swing with a five-shot win at the Genesis Open.

Dustin Johnson and his son Tatum pose with the trophy after the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo: Robert Laberge-Getty Images)

2017 WGC-Mexico Championship

A month later DJ scratched out a hard-earned win over Tommy Fleetwood for his fourth WGC title.

Dustin Johnson after winning the WGC - Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Three weeks later DJ made it five WGC wins with a 1 up defeat of Jon Rahm in the final of the match play.

Dustin Johnson holds up his son Tatum before receiving The Walter Hagen Trophy after beating Jon Rahm in the final round of the World Golf Championships - Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club. (Photo: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

2017 The Northern Trust

Johnson's fourth win of the 2017 season and second Northern Trust came via a playoff against Jordan Spieth, his lone playoff win of his career.

Dustin Johnson shakes hands with Jordan Spieth after winning on the first playoff hole during the final round of the Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

DJ began 2018 with an eight-shot win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Dustin Johnson celebrates on the 18th green after winning the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins-Getty Images)

2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic

A fist-bump and a smile. Just DJ being DJ, holing out for eagle and the win. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxAnIEuXbyM

2018 RBC Canadian Open

68-66-65-66. Is that any good? Johnson cruised to a three-shot win at 23 under.

Dustin Johnson hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club. (Photo: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship

Johnson won his third WGC and 20th career title in convincing fashion. When you win by five shots over Rory McIlroy, you're doing something right.

Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the WGC - Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

2020 Travelers Championship

Johnson shot a Saturday 61 and had a chance at 59 before ultimately winning at 19 under, one stroke ahead of Kevin Streelman.

Dustin Johnson poses with the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2020. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2020 The Northern Trust

The third Northern Trust title was a breeze for Johnson, who won by 11 at 30 under.

Dustin Johnson after winning the 2020 Northern Trust at TPC Boston on Aug. 23, 2020 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

2020 Tour Championship

DJ became the Tour Championship winner after edging up-and-comers Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas by three shots.

Dustin Johnson with the FedEx Cup trophy after the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

2020 Masters Tournament

You all were watching what happened at the November Masters. So, here are some other sides of Dustin Johnson you might not know, courtest of a seven-part series from Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio.

Masters Tournament 2020

2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods presents Dustin Johnson with the green jacket after winning the 20202 Masters Tournament at Augusta National GC. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

