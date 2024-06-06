Dustin Jacoby expects best version of Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN 57

Dustin Jacoby won’t underestimate Dominick Reyes because of his losing skid.

Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) meets former title challenger Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 57 (ESPN/ESPN+) co-main event at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Jacoby, who’s lost three of his past four, relishes the opportunity to face a notable name in the division like Reyes.

“I love the matchup,” Jacoby said of Reyes during Wednesday’s media day. “I’m very well aware Dominick Reyes is a big name. He’s one of the best guys in the division. He’s on a little bit of a skid right now, but this is not an easy job.

“It’s a tough job to do and he’s fought a murderer’s row of individuals. I know I have my hands full. I know Dom’s going to be dangerous, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of taking out a so-called legend and building my legacy.”

Reyes was an unbeaten rising contender when he challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title in February 2020, losing a razor-thin decision that many thought he won. But since then, the 34-year-old has struggled by losing four straight, three by knockout.

Jacoby won’t take Reyes’ recent struggles too much into account.

“I’m prepared for both (versions of Reyes),” Jacoby said. “I’m very well-prepared. It’s my job to go in there and execute. He could come forward, he could stay back. Either way, I think he’s going to go in there looking for the kill. I think his back’s against the wall. I think he knows that, and he’s got to go out there and make something happen.

“I’m expecting the best Dominick Reyes, the best version there is. I have no doubt he’s going to be on that night and again, I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to go in there and face a guy like him. He’s definitely one of the best guys in the division.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie