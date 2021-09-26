Dustin Hopkins notches what might be the weirdest kick recovery of all time

Dustin Hopkins' bizarre kickoff recovery vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Thanks to some heavy Buffalo wind, one crazy ricochet and a solid amount of hustle, Dustin Hopkins was able to pull off what might be the weirdest kick recovery to ever occur in the NFL.

Trying to describe the sequence that took place in Washington's Week 3 matchup with the Bills and ended with Hopkins falling on the loose ball is a futile exercise, though.

Instead, you just have to watch it:

Between the game-winning field goal Hopkins hit versus the New York Giants in Week 2 and this insane effort at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, the Burgundy and Gold specialist is currently doing everything right.

By the way, Washington was able to capitalize on that bizarre bouncer with this Taylor Heinicke touchdown: