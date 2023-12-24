Dustin Hopkins, Jonathan Greenard, Jimmie Ward all ruled out in Browns-Texans

The Browns and Texans are each going to be without some key players for the rest of the game.

Cleveland kicker Dustin Hopkins has officially been ruled out with a left hamstring injury. Houston edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and safety Jimmie Ward (quad) also have been ruled out with their respective injuries.

Hopkins suffered his hamstring injury when chasing returner Dameon Pierce on his 98-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second quarter. CBS' Evan Washburn relayed that Kevin Stefanski said there are no other options for the club at emergency kicker.

But the CBS broadcast showed safety D'Anthony Bell and punter Corey Bojorquez trying field goals into the net on the sideline. Backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was serving as the practice holder.

Greenard and Ward both had to exit the contest in the first quarter. Houston cornerback Steven Nelson also suffered a foot injury early on in the contest, as the Texans continue to deal with a bevy of injuries throughout the season.