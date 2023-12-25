With Dustin Hopkins injured, Browns add K Riley Patterson to practice squad

On Christmas Day, the Browns got themselves a gift. A new kicker.

Dustin Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's win at Houston. Riley Patterson benefited from that on Monday, with a spot on the Cleveland practice squad.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings in 2021, Patterson has spent time with Minnesota, New England, Detroit, Jacksonville, and Detroit again.

Patterson was released by the Lions on December 19. He made 15 of 17 field goals in 13 games. It was a pair of missed extra points that got him booted from the NFC North champions.

After Hopkins was injured, the Browns went for two after every touchdown — and they attempted six fourth-down conversions.

Kickoffs after Hopkins was injured were handled first by punter Corey Bojorquez and then safety D'Anthony Bell.

The Browns host the Jets on Thursday night, in the final Thursday game of the year.