Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins won’t be playing for the next few weeks because of a hamstring injury, but he gutted it out on Monday night against the Broncos and the Chargers benefitted from that grit.

Hopkins made four field goals over the course of the evening, including a 39-yard field goal in overtime that lifted the Chargers to a 19-16 win. Hopkins’ pain on each kick was evident, but the kicks were essential to the team’s effort and he came through for the team.

The NFL announced that Hopkins is the AFC special teams player of the week because of that outing. It’s the first time he’s taken those honors as a Charger, but he did win two player of the week awards while in Washington.

Hopkins is 9-of-10 on field goals and 12-of-12 on extra points this season. Taylor Bertolet will fill in for him until he’s well enough to return.

Dustin Hopkins is the AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk