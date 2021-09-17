Dustin Hopkins 43-yard field goal lifts WFT to 30-29 victory over Giants

Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal wide right as time expired only for an offside penalty on Dexter Lawrence gave Hopkins a second chance at a game-winner.

Hopkins’ 43-yard kick did not miss and the Washington Football Team earned a wild 30-29 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

The lead changed three times in the fourth quarter and all three came in the last five minutes of action.

A 55-yard field goal from Graham Gano extended the Giants lead to 26-20 with 4:50 left to play. J.D. McKissic beat Giants linebacker Tae Crowder up the sidelines for a 56-yard gain to move inside the New York red zone. Taylor Heinicke then delivered the go-ahead strike on a 19-yard touchdown to Ricky Seals-Jones in the back corner of the end zone as Washington took a 27-26 lead with 4:33 left to play.

After the Giants drive stalled and they had to punt, James Bradberry picked off Heinicke with just over two minutes left to play. Bradberry undercut a throw intended for Terry McLaurin that gave the Giants the ball back at the Washington 20-yard line. Gano delivered a 35-yard field goal to put the Giants back on top, 29-27, at the two-minute warrning.

Washington’s defense did force a three-and-out as the Giants were only able to take 16 seconds off the clock on the possession.

Heinicke led Washington down the field despite holding only one timeout to get the team into field goal range with seconds left to play. Hopkins’ 43-yard kick served as the walk-off score .

Outside of the interception, Heinicke played very well in place of injured starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Giants had missed opportunities as well.

Quarterback Daniel Jones broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run only to have the score negated due to a downfield holding penalty on C.J. Board. The drive would end with a 23-yard Gano field goal instead of a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Darius Slayton broke wide open on a busted coverage only for Jones’ pass to clank off his hands incomplete in the end zone. That drive ended with Gano’s 55-yard kick.

Jones finished the night with 22 completions on 32 attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 95 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.

Dustin Hopkins 43-yard field goal lifts WFT to 30-29 victory over Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk