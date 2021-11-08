Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard FG with two seconds left lifts Chargers to 27-24 win

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 27-24 victory over the Eagles.

The Chargers ended their two-game losing streak and moved to 5-3, while the Eagles fell to 3-6.

Hopkins, kicking in his second game for the Chargers, missed an extra point in the third quarter. He made a 30-yard field goal on his only other field goal attempt.

In a back-and-forth second half, the Eagles tied the game on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith with 6:07 left. The Chargers then burned 6:05 of that off with a game-winning field-goal drive.

They went 64 yards in 15 plays, picking up a first down on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak by Justin Herbert from the Philadelphia 28 with 1:45 remaining. With the Eagles out of timeouts, the Chargers ran the clock down before setting up Hopkins’ kick.

The Chargers were only 2-of-4 on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs at the Philadelphia 2 and the Philadelphia 27 in the first half. Los Angeles had 445 yards, six red zone possessions and no punts and scored only 27 points.

Herbert was 32-of-38 for 356 yards and two touchdowns, with Keenan Allen catching 12 passes for 104 yards.

Hurts was 11-of-17 for 162 yards and a touchdown. Smith caught five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Howard had 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

