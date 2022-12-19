Dustin Colquitt believes Chiefs’ holder is to blame for kicker Harrison Butker’s misses

There is a silver lining in what has been a rough season for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. His percentage of successful extra-points is higher than it was in the 2020 season.

OK, it’s small consolation that Butker’s 90.3% success rate on extra-point tries this season is better than two years ago, when it was 88.9%.

Butker’s troubles continued Sunday when he missed his third point-after try of 2022 in the Chiefs’ 30-24 overtime win at Houston.

Butker also saw a potential game-winning field goal sail wide right Sunday, and it was his career-worst fifth missed attempt this season.

As criticism for Butker mounted on social media, a former teammate came to his defense. Dustin Colquitt, who punted for the Chiefs from 2005-’19, believes Butker’s problems are a result of the holder.

That’s current Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend.

While responding to Soren Petro of WHB (810 AM), Colquitt wrote: “Watch the holds & try saying that again…on the extra point the laces on facing the sidelines…he’s screwed him all year”

A Twitter user named Michael shared closer looks at extra points Butker made and missed Sunday.

In the first quarter of the Chiefs’ season opener at Arizona, Butker’s ankle was injured on a kickoff. That caused him to miss five weeks and even after his return to the Chiefs, Butker said he wasn’t feeling fully healthy.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Marc Boerigter pointed to that injury as a reason for Butker’s issues. Colquitt responded by commenting on Townsend’s holds on the two misses Sunday.

“He’s an exceptional punter….If you look back at the holds on the extra point, the #laces are facing the sidelines,” Colquitt tweeted, “and on the missed 50+ yarder he pulled the ball to him at the last second and forced the ball to go to the right — he’s been missing the spot all year.”

A fan thought Colquitt was bashing Townsend, but Colquitt said his only criticism was of the holds.