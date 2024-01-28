Dustdevils capture pair from Hounds

Jan. 27—LAREDO, Texas — It's been a good season for the Eastern New Mexico University men's basketball team, but a tough one at the same time.

ENMU erased an 11-point, second-half deficit and led by three with just under four minutes to go, then failed to score the rest of the way as Texas A&M International pulled out a 68-66 Lone Star Conference victory on Thursday night.

This season, the Greyhounds (11-6, 7-4 LSC) have absorbed five losses by three points or less. It was also a season-scoring low, eclipsing the previous mark from a 67-66 victory at Texas-Tyler in December.

Senior guard/forward Jahcoree Ealy drained a pair of free throws with 3:46 to go to give the Hounds a 66-63 lead. International (9-9, 5-7) managed only five points the rest of the way — all on free throws — but it was just enough.

Junior guard Matthew Okoye made two free throws with 1:02 left to give the Dustdevils a 67-66 lead. ENMU had a turnover and a missed layup in the remaining time, and junior guard Shannon Strickland added the final point with one second remaining.

How even was the game? Both teams shot 43 percent from the floor (23-of-54) and both scored 26 points in the paint.

The Hounds led in rebounds 34-27 and had 11 turnovers to 12 for the Dustdevils, but International went 15-for-19 from the foul line to 13-of-21 for ENMU.

Four of ENMU's turnovers came in the final stretch.

"I thought we battled," Hounds coach Brent Owen said. "They are a very good defensive team."

Okoye led International with 21 points while senior forward Mike Rivera and Strickland both netted 12.

Ealy was the lone Hound in double digits, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Texas A&M International 60, ENMU 56 (women) — The Hounds struggled mightily in the first half, falling behind 25-15 after making only 6-of-27 shots from the floor (1-of-8 on 3s) and 2-of-6 free throws. ENMU (6-11, 2-9) led 3-0 on a 3-pointer by senior guard/forward Deja Adrian 16 seconds in, but went nearly 10 minutes without a field goal spanning both quarters as the Dustdevils (16-4, 8-4) assumed control.

The Hounds warmed up a bit in the second half, hitting 5-of-11 3-pointers and 10-of-10 free throws, but couldn't find enough offense in the end to pull it out.

Senior Raiana Brown led International with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and senior Samiyah Warrell chipped in 11 tallies.

Senior guard Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter paced ENMU with 17 and eight rebounds, while Adrian had 14 points and junior forward Ishuana Hunter scored 12. Freshman guard Jaz Solon dished out a season-high eight assists.

Sparked by a 3-pointer from senior guard Ashley Shipley and a 3-point play by Adrian, the Hounds scored the first 10 points of the second half to pull even. It was 38-38 at quarter's end.

International took the lead for good at 43-40 on Worrell's 3-pointer with 8:37 left, eventually rebuilt a seven-point lead and then locked up the contest on two free throws by sophomore Angelique Morgan with 16 seconds to go.

ENMU squads played at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday. They return home to host Angelo State on Thursday night and Texas-Permian Basin on Saturday.