'Dust is starting to settle' as $1M locker room renovation at War Memorial advances

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Demolition work is almost complete on the nearly $1 million 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial locker room renovation project. When the knockdown is finished, then the rebuild will start.

“Once that happens, we’ll start to pick up speed,” Cambria County War Memorial Authority Chairman Chris Glessner said after the authority board approved routine change orders and contractor payments during a special meeting Monday.

“You’ll see the flooring going in, the plumbing going in, the bathrooms. We’re starting to get to that point where the dust is starting to settle and we’re going to get to some finish work, which will be pretty exciting.”

The goal is to complete the project – with a current expected price tag of $984,233, paid for with state grant money – by late September, in time for hockey season.

“It’s another good upgrade to the facility,” Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “There are women and guys playing hockey, using the facility. There’s nothing wrong with upgrading the facility.

“The War Memorial Authority board is thinking outside the box. They’re thinking of the future. They’re updating the facility, and they’re doing good things.”

The remodeling will provide hockey players, other athletes and performers such as touring musicians with clean, modern facilities, officials said.

“We’re reconfiguring the five locker rooms that will be suitable for today’s size of (hockey) teams,” Glessner said.

“When these rooms were originally built, there were 10 players per team. Now teams carry 18 players, so you need more space. Equipment’s a lot bigger. Kids are actually bigger, too. We needed to make sure that the rooms will be (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant, so the bathrooms are all ADA-compliant.”

The new alignment will also create locker rooms to be used by girls when they are participating in co-ed events, as opposed to the past, when they needed to be put into a smaller area.

“It just wasn’t fair to them,” Glessner said. “It’s good to see that we’re going to even that playing field.”