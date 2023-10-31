Dust Devil Swirls Through University Campus in Alabama

A dust devil was seen swirling through a college campus in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, October 28.

Avery Dove recorded this footage and told Storyful she noticed the dust devil appear while walking through the Auburn University campus.

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils form in areas of “strong surface heating, usually at the interface between different surface types, such as asphalt and dirt, or even irrigated fields and dirt roads.”

The weather phenomena occur under clear skies and light winds, and in most locations last only a few minutes before dissipating, the NWS said. Credit: Avery Dove via Storyful