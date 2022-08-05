After dust up, Bills’ Josh Allen buys Jordan Phillips a gift

Josh Allen squashed any beef with Jordan Phillips with some golf love.

The pair got in the first dust up of Bills training camp this summer which occurred last week. Allen ran with the ball and Phillips gave him a nudge at the end of a play.

Allen was the first to make a move by shoving Phillips–and he felt bad about it… so much so that Allen said on Thursday he got Phillips an “I’m sorry” gift: A box of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls. A pretty popular and well-renowned ball on the links for those that are unfamiliar.

“Again, tempers fly, the first day in pads, camp is long, I was probably in the wrong there,” Allen said via video conference. “It was nothing, I got him a box of ProV1s for pushing him. I felt bad–It’s all love out here.”

The two had publicly already addressed that the situation is not bothering them on social media, but now the hatchet is really buried.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire