Dusan Tadic identifies the England player Serbia must contain in Euro 2024 clash

Serbia captain Dusan Tadic has singled out one particular England player his team must strive to suppress when the two nations meet at Euro 2024 in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night.

Tadic will lead his team against a formidable Three Lions squad that includes Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Jude Bellingham.

At a pre-match press conference, Tadic specifically highlighted Bellingham as someone Serbia simply have to keep in check to enhance their chances of a result.

"He is a great player and one of the biggest talents. Definitely he will be one of the biggest threats to us, but we will do our best to avoid him and stop him as much as possible," he said. "They [England] are, for sure, the favourites [to win the game] and the favourites to win this tournament."

Serbia coach Dragan Stojjkovic echoed those sentiments on Bellingham, stating: "We have to be very careful, we have to close the space and not give him free time to control the ball and penetrate in the space in front of him. Defensively, we need to be very careful and we have to show everything that we did during our training sessions to stop this kind of dangerous situation.

"It is very impressive how he plays. He is very, very young and it is unbelievable how he plays. It is good for England and bad for us, but we will do our best to control these situations."

After going head-to-head with the Three Lions, Serbia play Slovenia on 20 June before concluding their Group C campaign against Denmark five days later.