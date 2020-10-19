The Lions have made a habit of blowing big leads this season, but they showed they can close out games in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Detroit went up 17-3 in the first half and then added 17 more points in the second half of a 34-16 win. They got a strong game from rookie running back D'Andre Swift, 105 receiving yards from wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the defense held the Lions to 275 yards in the kind of balanced performance that has eluded them for much of this season.

Some might call it a statement of what the team is capable of doing this year, but safety Duron Harmon said the statement will come when the Lions show they can do this on a weekly basis.

“It wasn’t necessarily a statement,” Harmon said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We just knew we could play better and we just needed to find a way to play better and I think we did that. I mean, I wouldn’t say statement because doing it for one game means nothing. I mean, we got to find ways to be consistent and that’s what have to do now.”

The Lions will get a chance to show they can string together good performances in Atlanta next week.

Duron Harmon: Sunday’s win means nothing, Lions need consistency originally appeared on Pro Football Talk