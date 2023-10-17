During pregame skirmish, Dante Fowler appears to land punch on Austin Ekeler

Things weren't so friendly between the Cowboys and Chargers before the start of Monday's game in Los Angeles.

The two teams got into a pregame skirmish when members of Dallas' defense were entering the field for pregame warmups.

There were Chargers players already on the sideline and appeared to take a bit of exception to the Cowboys players coming on the field. Some pushing started and L.A. running back Austin Ekeler came in to try and break it up. But that's when video of the incident shows edge rusher Dante Fowler appearing to land a punch on the running back, knocking off Ekeler's helmet.

More members of both teams, coaches, and the officiating crew then were able to break up the fight.

It's the second pregame incident of Week 6. The Browns and 49ers also had a skirmish before their game on Sunday, which Cleveland eventually won 19-17.

The Chargers took a 7-0 lead with a touchdown on their first drive.