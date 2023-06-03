During his official visit to Rutgers football, four-star Jordan Thomas announces his top 12 programs

Rutgers football made the cut for Jordan Thomas, the top player in New Jersey’s 2024 recruiting class. It is a good thing that the Scarlet Knights made Thomas’ top 12, as the four-star defensive lineman is currently on an official visit at Rutgers.

If not, things could have gotten all sorts of awkward for the Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) standout.

Thomas included Rutgers in his top 12, putting the Scarlet Knights alongside some pretty stiff competition. This includes two other Big Ten schools (Michigan and Penn State) as well as seven SEC programs.

In an interesting twist, the 12 programs posted by Thomas went live at 5:23 PM ET on Friday afternoon, right as his official visit at Rutgers was getting started.

Thomas is a monster recruit. He is a consensus four-star player according to ESPN.com where he is also the top-ranked recruit in New Jersey and the No. 83 recruit overall. ESPN also ranks him as the sixth-best interior defensive lineman in the nation.

He is the No. 96 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports, where he is also ranked as the state’s top player.

