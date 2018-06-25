During interview with Warriors at NBA Combine, Jacob Evans talked a lot about two things

In case you had a really fun weekend and forgot -- the Warriors selected Jacob Evans with the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

At the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May, Evans measured in at 6'5.5" (with shoes on) and has a wingspan of 6'9.25".

While in Chicago, he met with the Warriors face-to-face.

"He loves to play, he loves to compete, he loves to win," assistant GM Kirk Lacob said on KNBR 680 on Monday morning. "I remember in our interview with him, he talked about winning and competing a lot. It's very, very important to him.

"We love having more players who want to win more than anything else, and will do whatever it takes to help this team."

Although many analysts have described Evans as a "3 & D" guy, Lacob doesn't necessarily agree.

"I think 3 & D with a twist. He's got a lot of play-making to him. He played some point guard at Cincinnati. He can pass the ball, he's a really good cutter. He's become a very good set shooter. He's really just a basketball player."

As a sophomore, Evans averaged 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals, while shooting just under 42 percent from deep.

The Warriors had the 21-year old on their radar for awhile.

"If i remember correctly, the first time Jacob's name was brought up to me was way back in November," Lacob explained. "He's definitely a guy that we've looked at in the past and knew to be a prospect.

"I believe it was my brother Kent (Santa Cruz Warriors general manager) who saw him first but then another couple of our scouts went and saw him ... it kind of went from there."

